The senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, (COZA) Biodun Fatoyinbo has reacted to the rape allegation levied against him by Busola Dakolo.

On Friday, June 28, 2019, a series of videos were released on social media which contained an exclusive interview Busola Dakolo granted with YNaija. In that interview, she gave a detailed and explosive account of how she was allegedly raped not once but twice by the popular Abuja based pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The release of the interview has since stirred controversy and divided opinions on social media.

However, the management of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) in a statement signed by Pastor Biodun has responded to the allegations saying the rape allegation was part of efforts to extort money from the church by Busola Dakolo, the alleged victim and Chide Jideonwo the publisher of the interview.

Fatoyinbo in the statement also said, he has never had any private interaction with Busola beyond his pastoral duties, adding that he was surprised that Busola whose family attended the church in early 90s could claim he raped her considering her status and that of her husband.

See the church's reaction below.

Meanwhile, Timi Dakolo has said that he and the church, who have had enough are ready after his wife, Busola came out to reveal how she was allegedly raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, June 28, 2019, saying he still doesn't believe how a supposed man of God would rape a minor twice in one week and threaten her family.