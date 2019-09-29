At a time the rape allegations against the founder the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, seem to be fizzling out of social media, the pastor is already in the news again, and its about another rape.

Media personality, Adesuwa Onyenokwe in an interview with Arise TV accused the pastor of raping a married pregnant woman.

In the interview, Adesuwa said that most of the young women the pastor allegedly raped were married and many of them could not come out to tell their stories.

She said, “There is a lot of cases we could have brought put when we found out. There is a woman who was pregnant for her husband at the time that this said Pastor did rape her.

“That woman is still married to her husband. Can she ever publicly come out and say this is what this man did to me? She can’t because first of all, most of the young girls he has done this to are married. How many men in Nigeria are like Timi Dakolo?

Adesuwa’s rape allegation against the pastor is coming three months after Busola Dakolo, wife of gospel and inspirational artiste, Timi Dakolo accused Fatoyinbo of raping her twice when she was 17-yr-old.

Corroborating Busola’s claim, one of Fatoyinbo’s associates, Pastor Busola Olotu recently said she first knew about Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s alleged rape of Busola Dakolo eight years before it eventually became public.

Olotu, who is the founder of Daughters of Deborah International Ministry (DODIM) in Kwara State in an interview with Arise News said she heard about the incident in 2011 through Dakolo’s sister, Funmi Ayeni.

Meanwhile, COZA management has debunked the allegation by Busola describing her claim as a satanic campaign of calumny against the church founder.

COZA also said the allegations against Pastor Fatoyinbo were orchestrated by other pastors, who are jealous and envious of the ‘unprecedented growth of the church’.