A pastor of a Cherubim and Seraphim church in Ibadan, Emmanuel Ogedengbe has reportedly died after eating a concoction prepared by one Adeoye Sina, a herbalist who is also said to be an ex-convict.

According to Punch, Osun State Police Command has arrested and paraded the herbalist and two other men, Bakare Fatai and Bolanle Soladoye over the pastor’s death.

While briefing journalists about the suspects, Osun state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige who had served two years’ jail term for being in possession of human wrists, connived with five others to kill white garment church pastor, Punch reports.

Explaining how the suspects killed Ogedengbe, the CP said the pastor and his friend, Sola Adebayo on May 5, 2019, went to meet Adeoye, the herbalist in Oba-Ile — a town in the Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State.

According to Punch, the CP said after eating a concoction prepared by the herbalist, Ogedengbe became weak and was later killed by some men working with Adeoye.

The Pastor’s friend, Adebayo who drove him from Ibadan to Osogbo while explaining what happened to the police said Ogedengbe told him that the herbalist could also help him with a ritual to boost his business.

He said he rejected the offer while Ogedengbe and some men left them for an unknown place. He added that he became suspicious when his pastor friend did not return several hours later.

He said: “I called Pastor Ogedengbe several times, but he didn’t answer his calls. Adeoye advised me to carry the ritual prepared for me and follow him to where the pastor went to, but I said no. He put me on a motorcycle and asked someone to follow me there but I told them I was not interested.

“When I returned to Adeoye’s house, he was not happy and he ordered one of his workers to follow me to where I would eat the concoction. He collected my car key when we got to his house. I lied to him that I wanted to go and eat and he returned my car key.

“That was how I managed to escape but the man he told to watch over me told him when I escaped with my vehicle. Three motorcycles were on my trail to Osogbo. They gave me a hot chase but I managed to escape.”

However, the prime suspect, Adeoye who claimed to be a herbalist and farmer denied ordering his men to kill the pastor.

“I have known Ogedengbe for about seven years. He came to me for help because his church was not doing well. He lost his balance after he ate the ritual I prepared for him and drank a bottle of gin in compliance with my directive.

“One of the boys I asked to follow him to the river where he would have a bath suddenly brought out a machete and severed his head. I didn’t ask them to kill him.”

According to Punch, one of the suspects, Bakare Fatai, who was with Ogedengbe when he was killed, said when the pastor became unconscious after taking the ritual. He added that Adeoye instructed him and Ahmed Omonla, who is at large, to kill the pastor.