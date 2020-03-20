Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, president of the Loveworld nation, A.K.A Christ Embassy, donated a N1 billion naira building to the Faculty of Engineering in Benson Idahosa University.

He gave out the building to the Chancellor of the university, Pastor Margaret Idahosa, and her son.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's N1bn Faculty of Engineering gift to Benson Idahosa University

Why did Pastor Chris Oyakhilome N1 Billion Faculty of Engineering gift to Benson Idahosa University?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's N1bn Faculty of Engineering gift to Benson Idahosa University

According to Pastor Chris, he made this gesture to help fulfil the late Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International, Benson Idahosa’s dream in life.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's N1bn Faculty of Engineering gift to Benson Idahosa University

He also stated that his donation was also an opportunity for him to contribute to his life.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's N1bn Faculty of Engineering gift to Benson Idahosa University

He said, "I am grateful for what Bishop Idahosa was doing. Coming here, I thought about the legacy of Idahosa.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's N1bn Faculty of Engineering gift to Benson Idahosa University

"I always have it in mind that I am his legacy. We are part of his fruit.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's N1bn Faculty of Engineering gift to Benson Idahosa University

"I count myself lucky for being given the opportunity to celebrate him.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's N1bn Faculty of Engineering gift to Benson Idahosa University

"He gave me a picture of what I would become today before he passed on."

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's N1bn Faculty of Engineering gift to Benson Idahosa University

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's N1bn Faculty of Engineering gift to Benson Idahosa University

This is a featured post.