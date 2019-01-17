The pastor, who is known for going about preaching every morning, was nabbed on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

It was gathered that he was interrogated by men of the state vigilante group who asked that he reveal the content of a Ghana Must Go bag he was always going about with.

The men discovered different types of female pants and bras following the search they carried out and subsequently discovered more female underwear when they extended their search to his church.

In a video shared online, the alleged 'fake pastor' was paraded before the community following the discoveries made in his church.