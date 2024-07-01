ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor calls for barrenness, HIV on junior pastors who left church with members

Gideon Nicholas Day

Pastor Kelvin Kwesi Kobiri, founder and leader of the Zoe Outreach Embassy in East Legon, has sparked controversy with a public curse on pastors who departed from his ministry with members.

Pastor Kelvin Kwesi Kobiri
Pastor Kelvin Kwesi Kobiri

In a viral video circulating on social media, Pastor Kobiri can be heard invoking divine punishment upon those who chose to leave his ministry.

"Lord, let their wives be barren. Let all fruitfulness be cursed from them. I curse their generations with chaos in their families," he passionately declared.

"Let your pestilence fall on them. Let there be sickness from the root of their family to the generations yet unborn. Epileptic, Hepatitis, HIV, madness, let it fall upon them," he added.

Pastor Kelvin Kwesi Kobiri, founder and leader of the Zoe Outreach Embassy
Pastor Kelvin Kwesi Kobiri, founder and leader of the Zoe Outreach Embassy Pulse Ghana
The pastor's emotional outburst has sparked varied reactions online, with many expressing amusement and disbelief.

Belinda Sosu commented, "The man is pained, it's like showing your girlfriend different styles and she leaves you to practice them with another guy—the pain!"

Others, like Owusu Afriyie Samuel, questioned the pastor's actions, likening God to a "hired assassin."

Barbie Bigail Amankwaah sympathetically noted, "He did that out of pain; members can frustrate pastors, papa." Meanwhile, Ɔdadeɛ Chris Fiifi Johnson humorously speculated on future family ties, asking, "What if one of his kids gets married to these pastors' kids one day? Is he going to reverse it? Lol."

The pastor's emotional outburst has sparked varied reactions online,
The pastor's emotional outburst has sparked varied reactions online, Pulse Ghana
The incident has ignited debates on social media about the dynamics between pastors and their congregations, highlighting the emotional and spiritual complexities involved in church leadership and membership.

Gideon Nicholas Day

