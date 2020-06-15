Pastor Peter Inkoom of the African Faith Tabernacle Church is said to have also been fined three sheep, three bottles of schnapps and an amount of GHc300 following an affair with his aunt.

These items, the Chiefs said, were needed to perform the necessary rituals to cleanse the community.

Speaking to Onua TV, the Odontenhene of Gomoa Ojobi Nana Eduafo II, said the pastor has been sleeping with his aunt for the past 19 years.

He said several attempts by the family members to get the two to stop their abominable act proved futile.

Fed up with them, a brother of Pastor Inkoom decided to report the matter to traditional leaders in the community.

Nana Eduafo II said they are bent on cleansing the community, adding that the family of those involved may decide to report the matter to the police for further action.