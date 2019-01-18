The suspect who parades himself as the founder of Angel on Guard Ministries, Bauchi, was arrested following a petition filed by a victim.

In a statement released by EFCC, the complainant alleged that sometime in 2016, she was introduced to Olakonori by a pastor of hers in Bauchi for prayers and cleansing due to the difficulties she was going through at the time.

The victim revealed that Olakonori requested for money from her and she made transfers to him in different tranches amounting to N27,900,600.

After an investigation carried out on the case, EFCC discovered that the suspect used the said sum to acquire various properties including a house and cars for himself.

He will be arraigned before a court as soon as investigation on the case is concluded.