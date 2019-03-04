The clergyman came to be at the center of controversy when a viral video showed him resuscitating Moyo back to life. The alleged miracle has invited a discussion concerning if it was staged.

"Before entering the premises of the church, the coffin began to shake, meaning the person was alive.

“I am really sorry for the misrepresentation of facts, the man was not dead and has never been in the mortuary as we earlier said.

“I am not sure if I can make a statement that he was brought to me. We are the house of God and I’m just a pastor serving in the house of the Lord. But I am sorry that we didn’t tell people the truth in the first place," Lukau reportedly shared in the radio interview.

Regular performer

In a report by Times Live on Sunday, March 3, 2019, it seemed like Moyo is a regular feature for pastors when it concerns staging miracles.

The publisher gathered this from a colleague of his who did not want to be identified.

According to Times Live, there was one time he pretended to be paralyzed until he found healing at a church.

"He arrived in a wheelchair and was hit by a stick to prove that he can’t feel anything on his legs. He sat still while receiving the beating and, after a prayer, he stood from the wheelchair and it appeared as if he had been healed."