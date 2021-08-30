Pastor allegedly uses 'spiritual oil' to defraud woman of N870,000.

The defendant and others, at large, committed the offence on March 2 at Council area of Idimu, Lagos State, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Mojirade Edeme, told the court.

She said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the money from Mrs Bilikisu Olabisi, with a promise to supply “spiritual oil“ for the washing and cleaning of dollar notes.

“After the defendant collected the money, he absconded and all efforts to retrieve her money failed.

“The complainant reported the case and the defendant was eventually arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing while section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretences.

Magistrate O.O Raji admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Raji said that the surety should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).