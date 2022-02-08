Pastor allegedly defiles, impregnates 14-year-old church member

Kayode then adjourned the case to March 8 for mention.

Olatunji, 45, is facing a two-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse and procuring an abortion.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Kehinde Olatunde told the court that the defendant committed the offences in August 2021, at Royal World Embassy Church, Ipaja.

Olatunde alleged that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the girl in the Church’s store, which resulted in the pregnancy.

He said that when the defendant found out, he give the girl a drug to terminate the pregnancy.

Olatunde said that the girl’s parents reported the case to the police and the defendant was arrested.