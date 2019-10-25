A pastor simply identified as Chukwuka, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl.

Chukwuka who pastors a church in Ugama Obosi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra, was said to have lured his victim into the act in the pretence of conducting deliverance on her.

Confirming Chukwuka's arrest, the Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the case has been taken over by the Public complaint response unit (PCRU) Abuja.

The victim, a Senior Secondary 1 student, who narrated her ordeal to The Nation, explained that her brother who attends the church invited her.

The victim said the pastor asked her not to inform anyone about the incident.

She said, “My brother who had been attending the church invited me and my mother to come and experience miracles in the church.

“After booking an appointment with us for a deliverance session the following day, I was shocked when the pastor told me that I was observing my monthly menstrual period.”

According to the victim, her mother who's a trader, had on the fateful day, asked her to go to the pastor alone for the deliverance while she attended to her day’s business.

“Immediately I got to the church, the pastor asked me to go and wait for him close to an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) within the area.

“I actually went without suspecting any foul play, believing his intention was to cash the money for my school fees he had earlier promised to pay,” she added.

The victim added that the suspect came an hour later in his car, requesting she accompanied him to see some of his colleagues.

“On our way, I started feeling dizzy and the next place I saw myself was in a hotel room where I saw blood stains on the bed sheets.

“It was then it dawned on me that he had drugged and raped me. As I screamed and wanted to leave, he held me and insisted I should enter his car to drop me off," she explained.

The victim said the suspect pleaded with her not to disclose her ordeal to anyone, including her parents.

She said she later had to open up to her family after several days of efforts to conceal the incident.