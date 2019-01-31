In her petition before a customary court sitting in Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, Grace Adekunle accused her husband, Pastor Adeyemi Adekunle, of neglect, irresponsibility, and abandonment.

She told the court that her husband abandoned her and fornicated with his female church followers.

She explained to the court, "First, Adeyemi has shown no form of responsibility on any of the five children and me since he became a pastor a number of years ago.

"Adeyemi neither makes provision for their feeding nor sends them to school. One message Adeyemi has repeatedly passed to me is that I shouldn’t expect him to send the children to school because he is a poor man of God.

“He also said that I saw him as a pastor before I willingly married him. As a result, none of our children whose ages range between eight and 16 is currently in school.

"I have spent all I have on the children, with little or no success so far. Worse still, Adeyemi has been sleeping with the female worshippers in his church and has impregnated two of them."

The respondent was, however, absent in the court to respond to the allegations.

Following his absence, the court's bailiff disclosed that he had served several hearing notices on the respondent without any response.

The court president, Ademola Odunade, dissolved their marriage, adding that the dissolution became necessary because there was no more love between the two.

He granted custody of four of their older children to Adeyemi while Grace is allowed to take the last due to his age.

Odunade also ruled that Adeyemi will pay a monthly allowance of N5,000 while also being responsible for the child's education and other welfare.