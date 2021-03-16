Although Butswat said that the command had yet to receive details about the incident, some residents of the area claimed that they rescued the victims and recovered unspecified amount of money after the incident.

Also, eyewitnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the suspected robbers trailed a victim from a bank located in Amarata where he had gone to withdraw money.

They said that the robbers ran after the victim on Sani Abacha expressway and shot at him, even as the victim tried to run away from the suspects.

One of the eyewitnesses, Mary Fabi, told NAN that the suspects, therefore, shot at the tyres of the victim’s vehicle to stop him.

They said that the vehicle went off the road and somersaulted before it hit a tricycle.

They also said that the accident caused a gridlock as sympathisers, who immediately gathered at the scene, scared the suspects who later escaped without getting the money.

A correspondent of NAN who visited the scene reports that the police returned the recovered money to the bank while the injured, including the victim, were taken to a nearby health facility for medical attention.