RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Passengers stranded as tricycle operators strike in Kano

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Passengers were stranded in Kano on Monday following a one week strike embarked on by tricycle operators.

Passengers stranded as tricycle operators strike in Kano. [dailynigerian]
Passengers stranded as tricycle operators strike in Kano. [dailynigerian]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development reduced traffic gridlock normally being experienced in the city as a result of high number of tricycles.

Recommended articles

Most of the passengers were left with no option other than to either suspend their local travels within the metropolis or trek.

Malam Abdullahi Ali, a passenger, lamented on the strike, saying it will affect many people because tricycle remained the major means of transport within the metropolis.

He urged the government and the aggrieved parties to resolve the issue amicably.

Nura Yusuf, a parent, said that the strike would also affect students because some parents rely on tricycles to transport their children to schools.

The Secretary, Kano State Transport Associations Forum, Malam Ashiru Sallau, distanced the union from the strike.

“The Union didn’t instruct its members to go for the strike. Some of our members resolved to take the decision, not under our umbrella.

“We sat down and discussed with the government when it introduced some measures regarding our operations. We asked the government to remove some of them to enable our members continue to earn their livelihood.

“It is in the process that some members decided to go for the strike, and not with our mandate. We are seeing what is happening in other states where they banned tricycle operations.

“The strike is the decision of some members who don’t want to be obedient to the rules and regulations,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Road and Transport Agency (KAROTA), Nabulisi Abubakar, said that the tricycle operators were protesting payment of N8,000 permit directed by the state government.

He said that the agency would brief the media on further developments.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria records 6 COVID-19 related deaths, 537 fresh cases

Nigeria records 6 COVID-19 related deaths, 537 fresh cases

Zamfara killings: APC says Buhari is working to crush banditry, insurgency

Zamfara killings: APC says Buhari is working to crush banditry, insurgency

MURIC condemns Zamfara killings, consoles Gov. Mutawale

MURIC condemns Zamfara killings, consoles Gov. Mutawale

NCDC issues Lassa fever alert, as death toll hits 102

NCDC issues Lassa fever alert, as death toll hits 102

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders

Akeredolu fumes as gunmen kill 3, raze down buildings in Ondo community

Akeredolu fumes as gunmen kill 3, raze down buildings in Ondo community

Wike will arrest 19 illegal crude oil refiners over perennial soot

Wike will arrest 19 illegal crude oil refiners over perennial soot

We want infrastructural development not gunboats - Ijaw youths tell Obaseki

We want infrastructural development not gunboats - Ijaw youths tell Obaseki

Budget: 'Smuggled’'projects won’t cause crisis between Executive, NASS – Buhari

Budget: 'Smuggled’'projects won’t cause crisis between Executive, NASS – Buhari

Trending

Man cries bitterly while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed (video)

Man cries while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed in addition (video)

Prophet Nigel Giasie reacts to viral video with 'TikTok slay queen' (WATCH)

Prophet Nigel Gaisie and TikTok slay queen

“God did it again” - 32-year-old gospel singer says after marrying 51-year-old lover on birthday

“God did it again - 32-year-old gospel singer says after marrying 51-year-old lover on his birthday

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie?” – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie? – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night