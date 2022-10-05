RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Passengers, hawkers, others escape death as tanker fell in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

Serious panic was recorded at Aroma junction Awka, Anambra capital on Wednesday when a tanker carrying substance suspected to be inflammable fell and began to spill its content.

Passengers, hawkers, others escape death as tanker fell in Anambra.
Passengers, hawkers, others escape death as tanker fell in Anambra.

Recommended articles

Many were seen running towards the state secretariat road, some Ifite road while others ran towards the Eke Awka and Government House road direction due to the fear that the substance might catch fire.

But a few minutes later, the driver of the truck, Mr Kingsley Ogu, miraculous came out from the vehicle and explained that he was carrying palm kernel oil used for soap making and not petroleum product.

Ogu who said he was coming from Amansea axis of Enugu/Onitsha Expressway to Onitsha, said he was trying to avoid hitting a bus with Anambra government registration number when he veered off the road.

“As I tried to avoid the bus, my tyres accidentally climbed the pavement by the road and suddenly resulted to the truck falling down,” he said.

Ogu said that his truck was carrying 33, 000 litres of palm kernel oil for industrial use and was heading to Onitsha.

An eyewitness said that the driver with the registration number: Anambra UKP 771 YA was avoiding to hit an 18 seater bus carrying a team of Anambra State Revenue taskforce patrol team when the accident occurred.

“The driver of the truck had struggled to control the vehicle in vain after the bus delayed in leaving his way as he descended the road which is a bit sloppy”, the source who simply identified himself as Chinedu said.

NAN reports that less than 15 minutes after the incident, team of firefighters from the state arrived the scene and began to pour water on the substance which spilled on the road and spread towards Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

One of the firefighters sighted at the scene said it was their Director that would speak on the matter as they were still busy with the work.

When contacted, Mr Martin Agbili, the Director Anambra State Fire Service could not pick his calls even as the team are still working at the time of this report.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't protest, pray for me – Mbaka begs Adoration Ministry members

Don't protest, pray for me – Mbaka begs Adoration Ministry members

Atiku pledges to complete Mambilla hydro power project

Atiku pledges to complete Mambilla hydro power project

South East APC women rally support for Tinubu/Shettima in Imo

South East APC women rally support for Tinubu/Shettima in Imo

FG to add 817MWs to national grid to boost power supply –TCN

FG to add 817MWs to national grid to boost power supply –TCN

Presidency dismisses Peter Obi’s accusations of 'silent arrests'

Presidency dismisses Peter Obi’s accusations of 'silent arrests'

Buhari meets Jonathan, pledges restoration of oil licence to Bayelsa

Buhari meets Jonathan, pledges restoration of oil licence to Bayelsa

PDP administrations left N11bn pension arrears in Kwara - Govt

PDP administrations left N11bn pension arrears in Kwara - Govt

Insecurity: FCT minister orders sealing of abandoned building in Maitama

Insecurity: FCT minister orders sealing of abandoned building in Maitama

Lagos govt appeals N750,000 judgment against LASTMA

Lagos govt appeals N750,000 judgment against LASTMA

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Lady

Lady closely misses death while using loaded gun for TikTok video (watch)

Bereaved father

Bereaved father almost lynched to death for carrying his child’s corpse

Manhood

Bolt driver recounts how a lady held his manhood to avoid paying

Police investigate death of man mauled by dogs.

Police investigate death of man mauled by dogs