The sector commander, however, said that they could not ascertain the actual number of people that died in the accident because they were burnt beyond recognition.

He said that the FRSC was able to get registration number of one of the vehicles involved in the accident, which he gave as BEN 262 ZW, while the registration number of the other vehicle was completely burnt and could not be identified.

He urged motorists to continue to abide by traffic rules and regulations and the drivers to desist from overloading, wrong overtaking and wrong parking of their vehicles by the road side whenever it has a mechanical fault.

News Agency of Nigeria, however, gathered from eyewitnesses at the accident scene, that it involved two J5 buses, and occurred on Sunday at Gadar-Jere.

A commuter, Nura Aliyu, who was among the rescue team, said that the accident happened when one of the buses was on high speed when it hit another bus from the rear.

Aliyu said that the driver of the bus attempted to overtake, but when he saw another vehicle approaching, rescinded his decision to avoid head-on collision, but the situation forced him to hit the vehicle in his front from the rear.

According to him, the two vehicles caught fire, killing all the passengers in the two buses.

He said that at least, no fewer than 20 persons were burnt beyond recognition.

Aliyu added that the rescue team were able to evacuate eight persons with various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Malumfashi General Hospital for medical treatment.