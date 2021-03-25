Captain Eva Gichuru’s feat has underscored the saying that women are capable of doing what men can do if given the opportunity.

Reports say the plane had encountered bad weather on its approach to Accra but the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) popular known for her skillfulness at her job remained composed and managed to land safely with her passengers, after spending about an unexpected one hour flying about till she had the clearance to land.

The flight was reportedly scheduled to touch down in Accra at 8:10 pm but was not cleared for landing by the control tower due to the heavy downpour and lightning over the city.

It was held up, circling until 9:02 pm when Captain Gichuru landed eventually.

After their safe landing, passengers on the flight waited at the arrival hall to express appreciation to the flight deck crew, especially Captain Gichuru.

A video circulating online shows the relieved passengers screaming in excitement and running to meet and hug Captain Gichuru amid applause for a yeoman’s job.