Asides from the thrills of listening to a mix of hit songs curated by some of Nigeria’s finest DJs, viewers are also getting the chance to win amazing prizes from various viewer engagement activities on every episode of the show.

Last week, on the second episode of the return edition of the show, Infinix brought on two talented dancers selected from home viewers for a dance off. These two finalist were selected from a pool of entries into the Infinix dance challenge on Twitter.

At the initial stage, interested participants were asked to send in a one minute entry video that captures several dance moves performed by them. After a careful and thoughtful evaluation of the entries, these two unique dancers emerged as finalists and where brought on the show to battle it out and show the world who had sleeker moves.

The vote to decide who the dance king is amongst the two finalists is still ongoing. However, the lucky winner among the two of them will be walking away with a sum of ₦200,000. Other lucky viewers have also won amazing gift prizes after providing correct answers to Infinix trivia question asked on the show.

You too can be a lucky winner if you participate in either of the activities today. Tune in to DStv channel 198 or GOtv channel 29 tonight at 9:30pm and watch out for trivia questions. Follow @Infinixnigeria on Twitter and tweet answers using the hashtag #TurnUPFridayWithInfinix.

You can also join the dance challenge by sending in your one minute dance video with the hashtag #DanceChallengeEmpoweredByInfinix.

Party hard and win big every Friday on Turn Up Friday with Infinix

Lastly, viewers whose talent tilts more towards singing than dancing can also join the Infinix star of the week challenge.

To join the challenge and contest for a ₦200,000 grand prize, post a one minute video of your digitally mastered song using the hashtag #InfinixTUFStarOfTheWeek. A lucky contestant @Badboybarz1 already emerged a winner with his song Fantasy in the first stream of the contest.

You could be next in line for a big win. Put together your digitally mastered song and send following the directions above and you might just be the next lucky winner.

Infinix is putting together several activities to ensure that Nigerians can get the best out of this festive season. Clearly, they have been able to add more colour to the already vibrant weekly live party by strapping amazing rewards around it.

For more information on Infinix engagement activities during the show, visit Infinix on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria.

*This is a featured post.