According to reports, the DJ, identified as Jerry Okirwoth, was killed in a disco hall in Nebbi District, Northern Uganda.

Okirwoth, who is also a part-time student at Parombo Secondary School in Uganda, was reported to have been killed for failing to play the audiences' favourite songs.

Reacting to the development, Nebbi Resident District Commissioner, William Bob Labeja, blamed the management of the facility for failing to protect the DJ.

He emphasised the need to close down disco halls in the country following increasing insecurity and redundancy it is causing among the youth.