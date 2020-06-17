Even as we combat the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to keep this in mind and wash your hands as often as possible to protect yourself and your family.

To create more awareness on the importance of handwashing, Dettol launched the Dettol Handwash Challenge which requires you to create a fun video of yourself dancing while washing your hands and stand a chance to WIN N100,000 every week.

So far, some of your favourite social media influencers like Broda Shaggi, Laura Ikeji, Craze Clown, and several others have joined the #DettolHandWashChallengeNG. We have also seen hundreds of entries posted across all social media platforms.

Here are some of the top entries we liked as reposted on the Dettol page

In the past four weeks, four lucky winners have emerged and have been rewarded with N100,000. What are you waiting for?

To Join the challenge, follow these simple steps;

Download the handwash song from this link. Create your video showing your hand washing moves. Upload your video to Instagram with the hashtag #DettolHandWashChallengeNG

Check Dettol Nigeria Instagram page @DettolNigeria for more info as well as the T&Cs.

Keep washing your hands with soap and stay protected.

