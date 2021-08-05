They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 19, about 6 p.m., at Alaga junction, Ayobo, Ipaja.

She alleged that the defendants refused to reveal information and inform the police on the death of three suspected bike snatchers burnt alive by their members around the park.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 98 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties each in like sum.