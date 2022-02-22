Paradise Estate rewards customers with N8m cash prize, other consolatory prizes in Finishing Contest

Pulse Nigeria

An shell unit is a type of home where customers buy their home structurally and externally finished leaving them to finish their homes internally to their taste. This allows them to infuse it with their personality.

The cash prize winners from the competition include Humphrey Akhigbe, Umaru Joseph, and Abu Terrey who went home with cash prizes of N5million, N2.5million and N1million respectively. Speaking after rewarding the lucky winners, Managing Director, Paradise Estate, Blessing Nyong-Essien explained that the reward is part of efforts to appreciate and remind its customers of how much the company appreciates them.

According to Nyong-Essien, the company would continue to embark on initiatives that would endear her name to the people’s hearts, even as it continues to help investors of all classes become homeowners.

She noted that the company remains committed to providing Nigerians, particularly Abuja residents, quality and affordable homes.

“As the choice brand for affordable homes in Abuja, Paradise Abuja has continued to ensure that its customers enjoy the unparalleled privilege of owning quality homes at any of their prime locations.”

One of the homeowners in the estate, Francis Okegbai, lauded the management of Paradise Estate for the wonderful initiative noting that this is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

“I’ve stayed in other estates in this Abuja, and I’ve never seen a developer reward their residents like this before. I witnessed a neighbor being rewarded with N5million cash prize”, Okegbai said.

One of the consolatory prize beneficiaries, who identified herself as Mrs. Yusuf, expressed profound appreciation to Paradise Abuja for the thoughtful gesture. “I never saw this coming. I’m exceedingly delighted to have chosen Paradise Abuja”, Yusuf said.

To participate, residents were requested to submit video entries of the interior finishing and decoration of their homes and send them to The Paradise Abuja committee. Submitted video entries were sent to an independent panel comprising contractors, architects and professional interior decorators to assess, after which top entries were selected for reward.

Sales Manager, Paradise Estate, Buoro Janet, noted that the competition, which attracted loads of entries from residents, was subjected to rigorous evaluation by the independent panel comprising of contractors, architects and professional interior decorators before eventual winners were selected.

“They went through loads of entries by Life camp dwellers, and in the end, picked the top entries, who eventually were awarded the prizes,” Janet said.

She further disclosed that in continuation of its trend of offering the greatest value, the company has opened a new project tagged ‘Life camp 2’ which new and returning investors are already keying into.

Who know, you just might be the next winner of a cool N5million cash prize for having the best interior design at Life Camp 2.

