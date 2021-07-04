Panic in Ogun community as herdsmen threaten to attack residents for poisoning their farms

Some residents of the community have reportedly fled their homes after some killer herdsmen allegedly killed one of them during an argument.

According to Punch, the herdsmen, who killed the villager invaded the community after one of them was held because his cattle destroyed their farms.

The killing of the resident provoked the villagers to poison their farms. This reportedly led to the death of some cows.

Angered by the death of their cows, the herdsmen allegedly threatened to return to the village and attack the people.

Pulse Nigeria

The threat by the herdsmen has made the villagers to flee their homes and deserted the community for safety.

Schools have also been reportedly been shut in the community.

Confirming the situation, the Organising Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, South-West Zone, AbdulMumin Ibrahim, said his people were attacked while returning to the village from Oyo state.

He said, “The incident happened last week. I was informed that our members were returning to the village. They had left with their wives and children for Oyo State during the dry season.

“When they got to the boundary between Oyo and Ogun states, they were attacked and their cows were killed.”

The Transition Committee Chairman, Odeda Local Government Area, Bola Lawal, also confirmed the development, saying the incident happened five days ago.

However, the situation according to Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun State police spokesperson, has been brought under control.

Oyeyemi said the villagers are ‘just being apprehensive’ of a possible attack after killing some cows.

“The people are just being apprehensive. In fact, the police are there every day and there have been meetings between the residents and the Fulani with police.

“The villagers killed some cows and because of that, they are apprehensive because of a possible attack.

“Apart from patrolling the village every day, the police are also combing all the bushes in the village because hoodlums could be hibernating there.”

“The police have assured them of security. The Fulani herders whose cows were killed have held meetings with the local government chairman and they have reached a compromise,” he said.