RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Panic in Abuja as okada riders rioted over impounded motorcycles

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The okada riders blocked Airport Road in FCT following a clampdown on them by Task Force officials.

Panic in Abuja as okada riders rioted over impounded motorcycles
Panic in Abuja as okada riders rioted over impounded motorcycles

Abuja residents were on Monday, August 8, 2022, sent into panic as okada riders rioted.

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the okada riders laid siege on airport road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after some Task Force officials stormed the Goza area along the Airport road in Abuja.

The Task Force operatives, according to eyewitnesses, had in the early hours of the day clamped down on the operators by seizing their motorcycles.

In what turned out to be a violent protest after the clampdown, the okada riders blocked the road and started to attack Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs).

The rioters were said to be pelting stones at commuters, as well as setting up bonfire with tyres on major roads.

“FCT taskforce went there to seize the motorcycles of those operating at the expressway. They have been warned to stop using the highway. But they still do, which was why the task force came. But they angrily blocked the road afterward,” a commercial bus driver who spoke on a condition of anonymity was quoted as saying.

An eyewitness who as well preferred anonymity, expressed gratitude to God for escaping being hurt.

“Thank God for my life. Along Lugbe road, there was a heaving protest going on, throwing of stones and burning of tyres by Northern youths.

“We managed to scale through. They gathered on the side of the road that leads to town, not far to the Glory Dome of Dunamis Church”, he stated.

Confirming the incident, FCT Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh said the rioters are okada riders whose motorcycles were seized.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari celebrates Ngige at 70

Buhari celebrates Ngige at 70

Gov. AbdulRazaq mourns Chief Imam of Ajase-Ipo

Gov. AbdulRazaq mourns Chief Imam of Ajase-Ipo

Oil theft: Okowa seeks surveillance contract review on facilities

Oil theft: Okowa seeks surveillance contract review on facilities

Afenifere asks Buhari to prove to terrorists that he’s still in charge

Afenifere asks Buhari to prove to terrorists that he’s still in charge

Troops bomb Boko Haram Commander, 27 others in Borno

Troops bomb Boko Haram Commander, 27 others in Borno

2023: Nigeria’s Presidency not about one religion – CAN

2023: Nigeria’s Presidency not about one religion – CAN

Our votes are against those who underrate Rivers state – Wike subs Atiku

Our votes are against those who underrate Rivers state – Wike subs Atiku

Dariye, Nyame regain freedom, 4 months after Buhari’s pardon

Dariye, Nyame regain freedom, 4 months after Buhari’s pardon

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Trending

Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for killing Iniubong Umoren. (Legit)

Iniubong Umoren: Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging

Unknown gunmen in face mask - Illustration purpose

Gunmen kill hotelier, LAUTECH student, motorcyclist after N5m ransom payment

Policemen arrested

Policemen caught on camera searching people’s phones arrested

Hilda Asumani Embro

Ghanaian woman jailed 10 years for killing lover over grasscutter soup