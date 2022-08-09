Panic in Abuja as okada riders rioted over impounded motorcycles

It was gathered that the okada riders laid siege on airport road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after some Task Force officials stormed the Goza area along the Airport road in Abuja.

The Task Force operatives, according to eyewitnesses, had in the early hours of the day clamped down on the operators by seizing their motorcycles.

In what turned out to be a violent protest after the clampdown, the okada riders blocked the road and started to attack Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs).

The rioters were said to be pelting stones at commuters, as well as setting up bonfire with tyres on major roads.

“FCT taskforce went there to seize the motorcycles of those operating at the expressway. They have been warned to stop using the highway. But they still do, which was why the task force came. But they angrily blocked the road afterward,” a commercial bus driver who spoke on a condition of anonymity was quoted as saying.

An eyewitness who as well preferred anonymity, expressed gratitude to God for escaping being hurt.

“Thank God for my life. Along Lugbe road, there was a heaving protest going on, throwing of stones and burning of tyres by Northern youths.

“We managed to scale through. They gathered on the side of the road that leads to town, not far to the Glory Dome of Dunamis Church”, he stated.