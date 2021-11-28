RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Panic as petrol-laden tanker explodes in Abeokuta

The tanker was said to have overturned around 4:45 am while making its way inbound Rounder from Oju-Irin, Lafenwa, spilling its content on the road.

Tanker explosion (Premium Times)

A tanker, loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or petrol) on Sunday morning exploded around Oju Irin in Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying the tanker was engulfed in fire due to the uncooperative attitude of people around the axis who were scooping fuel and other unwholesome act which sparked the fire.

The TRACE spokesman explained that the tanker, due to an axle problem overturned around 4 :45 am while making its way inbound Rounder from Oju-Irin, Lafenwa, spilling its content on the road.

He advised the general public to vacate the vicinity, saying that TRACE, police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Fire Service were all on ground to put the situation under control.

“Moreover, the motoring public going inward Rounder axis from Lafenwa, should use Olomore and Oke-Ata axis respectively as alternative routes, since traffic has been diverted away from the area of incident,” he said.

Akinbiyi stated that further information would be provided to the media as soon as possible.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, also confirmed the incident, saying that officers of the command are around to control traffic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that some shops in the axis were affected by the fire.

