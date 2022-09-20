Panic as explosion rocks Jalingo

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the blast claimed that the bomb was planted behind a drinking joint.

“A little baby of about four years was at the shop sleeping when the wall collapsed,” said a local who does not want to be named.

“Luckily, she survived it and is receiving medical attention at a hospital.”

Although no life was lost, the police have cordoned off the area to avert another blast just in case another device was planted nearby.

However, neither the police command nor the state government has yet to comment on the type of explosive it was, or measures being taken to prevent a recurrence of such an explosion.

Residents, on their part, have expressed fears over what could befall them again, saying Sunday’s incident was the fourth in the chain of explosions that have rocked the state since the beginning of the year.

Taraba has recorded more than four explosions this year.

In April, several people were injured following an explosion in the Nukkai area of Jalingo.

Days earlier, six persons were killed and several other persons injured in an explosion that occurred in Iware community in the state.

In addition to the explosions, communities in Taraba have come under attack in recent weeks, with killings and abductions recorded.

On April 11, gunmen attacked a mosque in Maisamari community in Sardauna LGA of Taraba and killed Abdulkadir Sufiyanu, the district head.