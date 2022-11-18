RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pandemonium in UNILAG as 100 level student slumps and dies

Damilare Famuyiwa

The undergraduate was said to have complained about being sick to his friends before going to the football pitch, where he collapsed.

There was pandemonium on Sunday, November 13, 2022, as a 100 level student of the Department of Social Work, Faculty of Social Science, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Simon Adokwu, slumped and died.

Adokwu, after worshiping in a church, went to play football at a field near the University’s Human Resource Development Centre.

It was during the match with his colleagues that the undergraduate suddenly slumped. He was, however, confirmed dead at a medical Centre he was rushed to for treatment.

Confirming the incident, UNILAG’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alagba Ibraheem said the 22-year-old informed his friends that he was sick, adding that he snubbed his illness for the football pitch while he was ill.

“But he said he was still going to go ahead and play football. In the course of playing, his teammates turned around and noticed that he had slumped.

“They moved closer and tried to raise him but at that point, he was completely motionless. His friends took him to the medical centre, and they immediately tried to resuscitate him but unfortunately, he was dead.

The DSA called his parents and when they came over, they said they would like to take his body but that is not our tradition. We still need to do an autopsy and post-mortem evaluation,” the university’s spokesperson added.

Ibraheem added that the deceased’s body had been deposited at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi-Araba area of the state.

