Pandemonium in Oyo as landlord loses 5 children in building collapse

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at a single-storey structure in the Jegede area of Ona Ara Local Government.

According to Alhaja Yidiatu Lamidi, one of Pa Lamidi’s wives, her husband had just finished using the lavatory when he witnessed the sudden collapse of their home.

“My husband’s children and grandchildren were among those trapped. Some of the mentally ill patients he cares for also lost their lives in the disaster,” she recounted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yidiatu added that the building had shown no signs of deterioration before the incident, suggesting it might have been caused by supernatural forces. Emergency responders were alerted to the situation shortly after the collapse.

Akinyemi Akinyinka, the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Services, confirmed they had received multiple distress calls from the surrounding community. Oyo State Police spokesperson Adewale Osifeso reported that ten lives were lost in the tragedy, with eight others suffering severe injuries.

He stated, “Security measures have been heightened to ensure the area's safety and to prevent any looting at the scene.”

Authorities are currently investigating to determine the cause of the collapse. As of the latest updates, Pa Lamidi remains hospitalised, receiving treatment for undisclosed injuries sustained during the incident.