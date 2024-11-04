ADVERTISEMENT
Pandemonium in Oyo as landlord loses 5 children in building collapse

Damilare Famuyiwa

One of the landlord’s wives, who said the building had shown no signs of weakness before the accident, attributed the incident to spiritual attacks.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at a single-storey structure in the Jegede area of Ona Ara Local Government.

According to Alhaja Yidiatu Lamidi, one of Pa Lamidi’s wives, her husband had just finished using the lavatory when he witnessed the sudden collapse of their home.

“My husband’s children and grandchildren were among those trapped. Some of the mentally ill patients he cares for also lost their lives in the disaster,” she recounted.

Yidiatu added that the building had shown no signs of deterioration before the incident, suggesting it might have been caused by supernatural forces. Emergency responders were alerted to the situation shortly after the collapse.

Akinyemi Akinyinka, the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Services, confirmed they had received multiple distress calls from the surrounding community. Oyo State Police spokesperson Adewale Osifeso reported that ten lives were lost in the tragedy, with eight others suffering severe injuries.

He stated, “Security measures have been heightened to ensure the area's safety and to prevent any looting at the scene.”

Authorities are currently investigating to determine the cause of the collapse. As of the latest updates, Pa Lamidi remains hospitalised, receiving treatment for undisclosed injuries sustained during the incident.

The community is mourning the loss, grappling with the aftermath of this devastating event.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

