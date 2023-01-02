Pandemonium in Oyo as angry motorist knocks down 5 dancers during New Year party

Trouble started when one of the organizers was chastised for driving recklessly into the event’s venue.

It was gathered that after being cautioned against driving recklessly into the party venue, the man became enraged, and entered his car with annoyance, as he threatened to cause havoc.

“The young man drove into the venue of the party at top speed and was scolded by his friends who were already at the party.

“After the intervention of some elders, the young man entered his car reluctantly. Still angry at the confrontation, he vowed to spill blood. Then he started the car and zoomed into the dancing friends, knocking down over 10 people,” an eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, stated.

Having realized that some of the people he knocked down died on the spot, the driver abandoned his car and took to his heels.

Three of his friends, who were in the car at the time the accident happened, were however arrested.