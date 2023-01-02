ADVERTISEMENT
Pandemonium in Oyo as angry motorist knocks down 5 dancers during New Year party

Damilare Famuyiwa

The motorist, who’s one of the event organizers, drove into the event venue recklessly, and was tongue-lashed for that by his colleagues. He, however, threatened to cause havoc, as he entered his car angrily, and drove into the crowd at top speed.

Pandemonium in Oyo as angry motorist knocks down 5 dancers during New Year party

There was pandemonium at a New Year party organized by some friends at Akinmori community, in the Afijio Local Government area of Oyo State, when a motorist intentionally rammed into dancers, knocking down 10 people.

Trouble started when one of the organizers was chastised for driving recklessly into the event’s venue.

It was gathered that after being cautioned against driving recklessly into the party venue, the man became enraged, and entered his car with annoyance, as he threatened to cause havoc.

“The young man drove into the venue of the party at top speed and was scolded by his friends who were already at the party.

“After the intervention of some elders, the young man entered his car reluctantly. Still angry at the confrontation, he vowed to spill blood. Then he started the car and zoomed into the dancing friends, knocking down over 10 people,” an eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, stated.

Having realized that some of the people he knocked down died on the spot, the driver abandoned his car and took to his heels.

Three of his friends, who were in the car at the time the accident happened, were however arrested.

Confirming the incident, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso said an investigation into the matter had commenced, adding that the suspect, who’s now on the run would be arrested and prosecuted.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
