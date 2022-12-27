ADVERTISEMENT
News  >  Metro

Pandemonium in Oyo as 3 people were found d*ad with their organs harvested

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victims were suspected to have been killed for ritual purposes.

Pandemonium in Oyo as 3 people were found dead with their organs harvested
Pandemonium in Oyo as 3 people were found dead with their organs harvested

About three people, who were reportedly killed on Monday, December 26, 2022, have been found dead, with their body organs harvested.

The deceased were found lifeless around Office Bus Stop, after World Oil petrol station on new Ibadan/Oyo Expressway in Akinyele Local Government area of Oyo State in the early hours of yesterday.

One of the victims was beheaded while vital parts were also removed from the remaining two bodies.

A motorist who identified himself as Abdulfatai AbdulGaniyu stated that he suspected that the deceased were killed for ritual purposes.

“I saw the lifeless bodies of these people in the morning when I was carrying passengers from Ojoo to Toose today. The case looks like a ritual because one of them was beheaded,” he added.

Another source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, stated that “passengers who are looking for cheap prices, cheap buses are normally staying at that bus stop to board their vehicles to either Oyo, Ogbomoso, Ilorin and even Jebba.

“They cannot afford the fare at the terminal, that’s why they stay there. But this particular case is quite different because some of their vital organs were removed.”

Meanwhile, two people have been confirmed dead as rival youth groups clashed in Ekpan community, in the Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State during the Christmas celebration.

The clash was also said to have led to various degrees of injuries.

The clash between the rival youth groups claimed five lives on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

“The cause of the clash is not known. But it was gathered that both groups belonged to rival leadership factions in Ekpan community,” a community source stated.

Confirming the incident, Delta State Police Spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe said an investigation is ongoing to apprehend those perpetrating the community.

