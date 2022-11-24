Pandemonium in Osun as hoodlums burn palace after police k*ll prince

The palace had been locked since the new Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Olalekan Akadiri, emerged the monarch of the town.

However, in a bid to enable the monarch to gain entry into the palace, the armed policemen stormed the premises to open it.

Shortly after the policemen’s arrival, unrest set in, after which the officers opened fire to scare some hoodlums. In the process, Olatunji was shot, and died on the spot.

Angered by this development, some protesting youth set a building in the palace ablaze, a development that created fear among the community residents.

Narrating how the incident happened, Gboyega Adebayo, a resident of the area, stated that while the policemen were shooting in the air to scare the hoodlums, the prince was hit, after which he died on the spot.

Adebayo’s words: “I was on my way to the Oja-Oba area to buy an herbal product. I saw four policemen walking towards the palace. Few minutes later, two vehicles carrying more policemen arrived at the scene.

“They started firing teargas and gunshots into the air around the palace gate. Everyone near the premises ran in different directions to avoid being shot. It was a bullet from their gun that hit a man’s (Olatunji) head. He died on the spot.

“The policemen then brought a welder to help them open the locked gate of the palace. They (police) were shooting to scare people away. Bullets also hit about four other people. Those ones are not dead yet.”

Olatunji’s brother, Tajudeen Gboleru, confirmed the demise of the former, stating that “a person trying to enter the palace came to the area with a lot of policemen and soldiers. One of the security men must have fired the shot that hit him.”