Pandemonium in Ondo as man collapses, dies after marathon sex in hotel

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man was said to have collapsed immediately he had his bath after the sex romp in Ondo hotel.

Dies after sex romp (Illustration)
Dies after sex romp (Illustration)

Pandemonium struck in Ondo State, as a man identified only as Lanre collapsed and died after a sex romp with a yet-to-be identified woman.

Lanre, according to Ondo Police Command, passed away after engaging the woman in a marathon sex in a hotel on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

“The woman raised the alarm after realising that the man collapsed after taking his bath after the sex romp around 9pm on Wednesday. Her noise attracted the manager of the hotel, who later invited police officers from the Enu-Owa Police Division to the scene,” a source stated.

Confirming the incident, Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami said Lanre’s demise was a case of sudden and unnatural death.

“We have commenced investigation into the matter,” the PPRO added.

The remains of the deceased have, however, been deposited in the morgue of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

Meanwhile, one Taofeek Sulaiman has landed in Ogun police net for having carnal knowledge of his 13-year-old step-daughter.

Sulaiman, a 40-year-old man, was nabbed following a complaint lodged at the Owode-Yewa police divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim, who reported that she got married to the suspect after the demise of her first husband, who was the victim’s father.

According to police spokesperson in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the woman disclosed that her daughter informed her that the suspect had been having sex with her daughter since Friday, October 14, and that he threatened to kill her if she reported to anyone.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

