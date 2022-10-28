Pandemonium in Ondo as man collapses, d*es after marathon s*x in hotel

Lanre, according to Ondo Police Command, passed away after engaging the woman in a marathon sex in a hotel on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

“The woman raised the alarm after realising that the man collapsed after taking his bath after the sex romp around 9pm on Wednesday. Her noise attracted the manager of the hotel, who later invited police officers from the Enu-Owa Police Division to the scene,” a source stated.

Confirming the incident, Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami said Lanre’s demise was a case of sudden and unnatural death.

“We have commenced investigation into the matter,” the PPRO added.

The remains of the deceased have, however, been deposited in the morgue of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

Meanwhile, one Taofeek Sulaiman has landed in Ogun police net for having carnal knowledge of his 13-year-old step-daughter.

Sulaiman, a 40-year-old man, was nabbed following a complaint lodged at the Owode-Yewa police divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim, who reported that she got married to the suspect after the demise of her first husband, who was the victim’s father.