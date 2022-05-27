Pandemonium in Ogun as soldiers clash with cultists, 1 feared dead

Following the clash, the ever-busy Ibafo market and bus stop got deserted, as many people scampered for safety.

It was gathered that trouble started when yahoo boys had a disagreement over a yet-to-be ascertained deal.

A report claimed that while one of the fraudsters invited soldiers to defend him, the other called some cultists.

“The cultists first came and later, the soldiers arrived in a private car. The cultists stoned the soldiers and in the process, someone was shot,” an eyewitness said.

A trader who also witnessed the incident, confirmed the development, but said one of the soldiers shot his colleague while trying to disperse the cultists.

“We all ran away when the soldiers’ patrol vehicle came. We thought they came to attack us,” the trader added.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Abimbola Oyeyemi denied reports that Hausa traders stabbed a soldier to death.

He, however, noted that the soldier who was shot during the clash was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

“There was a crisis between Yahoo Boys. One went to bring cultists and the other was said to invite soldiers to defend him. A soldier was shot and rushed to the hospital.

“No one reported the case at the police station. The soldiers were said to initially come in their private car before a patrol team came and left afterwards.

“Police have visited the area and everywhere is calm as we speak,” Oyeyemi stated.