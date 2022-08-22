Pandemonium in Lagos community as water tanker crushes 2 men to death

Ibrahim Farinloye, the Southwest Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who announced the incident, said it happened in the late hours of Sunday, August 21, 2022.

In a statement cited by this writer, Farinloye said the water tanker fell from a scaffold of a two-storey building, adding that it then collapsed in the next compound.

The deceased, according to the NEMA chief, were males. He added that three other persons sustained injuries from the incident.

In a related development, a two-storey building in the Idumagbo area of Lagos, on Monday, August 22, was engulfed by fire.

Although the cause of the incident was unknown at the time of filing this report, an eyewitness said it may not be unconnected to the malfunctioning of a generating set in the affected building.

Meanwhile, a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara, has ordered the remand of a pastor, Makanjuola Olabisi, for having the carnal knowledge of three biological sisters in the state capital.

The court remanded the pastor for rape, which was believed to be contrary to the penal code law of Kwara State.

According to a police report, Olabisi, who was said to be preaching to the victims to become members of his church, invited the eldest sister for prayers after she declined his proposal to be his lover.