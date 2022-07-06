Pandemonium in Lagos as female passengers drown in boat mishap

The incident led to the death of two of the 15 passengers onboard the 20-seater boat which departed Ipakodo ferry terminal in Ikorodu.

In a statement cited by this writer, the General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel said while two female passengers drowned and died, 15 other passengers of the boat were rescued alive.

The statement read: “At about 7.45am today (Wednesday), the 6th of July 2022, a 20 passenger ferry boat carrying 17 passengers named “R & N 2” suddenly capsized not more than 200 meters from the terminal and submerged immediately after it departed the Ipakodo ferry terminal in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

“The Water guards and the search and rescue team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) were mobilized to the scene of the incident, leading to the rescue of 15 persons alive.

“While two female unconscious passengers were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment. They were, however, later confirmed dead at the hospital.”

The LASWA chief added that relevant authorities have immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

Aside from unraveling the cause of the mishap, Emmanuel revealed that the Boat Captain is as well under investigation.

This writer understands that the Lagos boat mishap happened barely two weeks after a corps member, pregnant woman, and five others drowned as a boat capsized in Bayelsa State.