Pandemonium in Lagos as driver crushes pregnant woman, 2 others to death

Damilare Famuyiwa

The driver, a woman, whom commuters cautioned against over-speeding, hit a tricycle, and killed three of its passengers, including a pregnant woman.

Driver crushes pregnant woman and others

There was pandemonium on Iju-Ishaga Road in the Agege area of Lagos State on Saturday, October 15, 2022, after a motorist crushed three passengers to death, including a pregnant woman.

The accident happened as the motorist hit a tricycle conveying the passengers inward Agege.

While the passengers died on the spot, the tricyclist sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

“A woman was driving a private car at top speed. People were shouting at her to slow down. The area is usually clumsy with people and traffic. Unfortunately, that road was clear that day and the woman saw it as an opportunity to race through. She hit the tricycle from behind,” an eyewitness, who identified himself as Mayokun Oluwadara said as he recounted the incident.

According to him, immediately after the accident, good Samaritans immediately rushed the pregnant woman to a hospital, hoping that they could be saved.

People were very particular about the pregnant woman and the small girl because of the pregnancy and the girl’s age. They were evacuated immediately. Some people said the pregnant woman and the girl might still be breathing. But they were dead because some of us saw that they were not moving at all,” Oluwadara added.

It was gathered that the motorist drove off after hitting the tricycle, but was intercepted at the Agege under bridge.

Confirming the auto crash, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the Force only has a record of one passenger dying on the spot.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

