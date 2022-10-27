Pandemonium in Lagos as BRT vehicle crushes trader, 2 others to d*ath

The BRT vehicle, with number plate KSF-940XX, had a brake failure, when it rammed into a marker fence at Alapere in the Ketu area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the BRT vehicle driver lost control and rammed into the wall, hitting another commercial bus loading passengers.

According to an eyewitness, Chukwuemeka Sunday, who recounted the incident, the crushed a woman coming out of the market, an apprentice who was attempting to cross the road at the time, and wheelbarrow pusher.

While the victims all died on the spot, the BRT driver took to his heels to escape getting mobbed.

Sunday added that other people who sustained injuries from the accident were quickly rushed to a hospital for treatment.

“That BRT bus had a brake failure and rammed into people standing to board buses to Ikorodu. Three people died instantly and several others were injured. One of the deceased persons was crushed beyond recognition, with her brains splashed on the ground.

“Not all these BRT buses have brakes. They are used to dragging the road with smaller vehicles. Everyone is hustling like them. I saw the wheelbarrow pusher this morning hustling for his daily bread, but now he is gone,” another eyewitness who identified himself as Kelvin Olabode, stated, as he lamented the conditions BRT vehicles in the area.