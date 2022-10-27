RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pandemonium in Lagos as BRT vehicle crushes trader, 2 others to d*ath

Damilare Famuyiwa

The BRT vehicle driver lost control after experiencing brake failure.

There was pandemonium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, as a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle crushed three people to death.

The BRT vehicle, with number plate KSF-940XX, had a brake failure, when it rammed into a marker fence at Alapere in the Ketu area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the BRT vehicle driver lost control and rammed into the wall, hitting another commercial bus loading passengers.

According to an eyewitness, Chukwuemeka Sunday, who recounted the incident, the crushed a woman coming out of the market, an apprentice who was attempting to cross the road at the time, and wheelbarrow pusher.

While the victims all died on the spot, the BRT driver took to his heels to escape getting mobbed.

Sunday added that other people who sustained injuries from the accident were quickly rushed to a hospital for treatment.

“That BRT bus had a brake failure and rammed into people standing to board buses to Ikorodu. Three people died instantly and several others were injured. One of the deceased persons was crushed beyond recognition, with her brains splashed on the ground.

“Not all these BRT buses have brakes. They are used to dragging the road with smaller vehicles. Everyone is hustling like them. I saw the wheelbarrow pusher this morning hustling for his daily bread, but now he is gone,” another eyewitness who identified himself as Kelvin Olabode, stated, as he lamented the conditions BRT vehicles in the area.

Confirming that three people died from the incident, LASTMA Director of Public Affairs, Taofiq Adebayo said while the deceased have been deposited at a morgue, eight injured persons are currently receiving treatments at a general hospital in the area.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

