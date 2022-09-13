RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pandemonium in Jigawa as boat capsizes, leaves 2 people dead

Damilare Famuyiwa

The boat which had 13 passengers onboard was said to have capsized after hitting an object. The deceased included a minor.

There was pandemonium in the Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State on Sunday, September 11, 2022, when a boat carrying 13 passengers capsized.

The boat mishap, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Jigawa, DSP Lawan Shiitu, led to the untimely death of two persons he identified as Bara’atu Garba, 30, and Mahmud Surajo, 3.

In a statement in which he made this disclosure, the PPRO was quoted as saying that aside from the deceased, five out of the passengers onboard the boat were rescued and now receiving treatment in a hospital.

He, however, noted that six other persons were missing and efforts were ongoing to find them.

The statement read, “On September 11, 2022, around 12.40pm, information at our disposal revealed that a particular canoe with about 13 passengers who were on transit from Dabi village toward Siyangu village all in Ringim LGA reportedly capsized.”

Shittu added that detectives were quickly drafted to the scene upon a distress call for an immediate rescue operation.

“On arrival, a search and rescue mission was launched with the assistance of local divers. It led to the recovery of seven persons on the spot and were all rushed to the General Hospital Ringim for medical attention. Two out of the seven passengers found were certified dead by the medical doctor,” he stated.

While the deceased’s bodies have been released to their families for burial, the police spokesperson disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that the canoe hit an object and broke into pieces afterwards.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
