Pandemonium in Ebonyi as gunmen k*ll 3 hotel guests and its owner

Damilare Famuyiwa

After their arrival to the hotel in motorcycles, the assailants were said to have shot indiscriminately, during which the hotelier and three of his guests were killed.

There was pandemonium at Galaxy Hotel at Isu community, in the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, as some yet-to-be identified gunmen invaded it and shot dead four of its occupants.

The deceased include Ogbonnaya Nwadibia, the owner of the hotel.

Speaking on the incident, Igwe Nwaokorie, a resident of the area, revealed that the assailants attacked the hotel in the late hours of Friday, August 26, 2022, in motorcycles.

According to him, on their arrival, the gunmen started to shoot sporadically, killing Nwadibia, and three of his hotel guests in the process.

“The incident occurred on Friday, August 26, in the night. The armed suspects came in motorcycles, and about three of them entered the hotel.

“Before we could know what was happening, we started hearing gunshots that lasted for some minutes. After they left, three persons were found dead, including the owner of the hotel,” the resident revealed.

Confirming this incident, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chris Anyanwu stated: “Yes, the command has heard about the incident but we have not gotten the full details of what really happened.”

This writer, however, gathered that tension has rented the air since the incident happened, as people live in panic.

A source in the community who spoke on a condition of anonymity, told this writer that because of fear of further attacks, people don’t stay outdoors beyond 5pm since Friday.

According to her, some hotels have as well suspended their operations.

