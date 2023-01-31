ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pandemonium in Anambra hotel as s*x worker d*es

Damilare Famuyiwa

The sex worker was found lifeless in her hotel room by cleaners.

Pandemonium in Anambra hotel as sex worker dies
Pandemonium in Anambra hotel as sex worker dies

There was pandemonium in a hotel in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Monday, January 30, 2023, as a sex worker was found dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The sex worker, who was identified simply as Chisom, was found lifeless in one of the hotel rooms by a cleaner.

The incident, which saw many of the sex worker’s colleagues take to their heels over the fear of being implicated, had created confusion in the area.

While some people believed that the sex worker was murdered in the hotel room, others suspected that she committed suicide.

According to a source, who saw the corpse before it was removed around 2.10 pm, the positioning of the body suggested that Chisom was strangled.

A colleague of the deceased, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said Chisom may have been strangled by an early caller, adding that the latter had a disagreement with a customer the previous week, who allegedly paid her but she refused to give him access.

She further said the customer threatened to deal with the deceased.

Reacting to the incident, a 70-year-old woman living around the hotel, identified as Mama Chizoba, dismissed claims that the deceased hanged herself, saying all the call girls in the hotel had questions to answer.

Mama Chizoba, however, wondered how the hotel management allowed other sex workers to take their personal belongings and flee the facility when the matter had not been fully investigated.

“It is painful that this kind of death will happen in a notorious hotel like this and the proprietors will allow the prostitutes living there to be vacating the hotel in broad daylight when the corpse of their colleague they claimed hanged herself has not been removed and investigated. Why are they running? How can somebody who hanged herself be standing with her legs touching the floor?” The septuagenarian queried.

Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Central Police Station, Onitsha, Ifeanyi Ibru said investigations had commenced into the matter.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso, most prepared for 2023 presidential election – NNPP chieftain

Kwankwaso, most prepared for 2023 presidential election – NNPP chieftain

INEC urges registered voters to participate in Saturday’s mock accreditation

INEC urges registered voters to participate in Saturday’s mock accreditation

ISWAP terrorists give out old naira notes to passengers in Borno

ISWAP terrorists give out old naira notes to passengers in Borno

Buhari wasn’t attacked in Kano — APC PCC

Buhari wasn’t attacked in Kano — APC PCC

No Govt can solve all problems — Buhari

No Govt can solve all problems — Buhari

Foreign powers responsible for insecurity in Nigeria – Buhari

Foreign powers responsible for insecurity in Nigeria – Buhari

Oyetola v Adeleke: Why we can’t react to Osun tribunal verdict - INEC

Oyetola v Adeleke: Why we can’t react to Osun tribunal verdict - INEC

IGP to face contempt charge over ignoring court order

IGP to face contempt charge over ignoring court order

FG backs US on visa ban for Nigerians disrupting democracy

FG backs US on visa ban for Nigerians disrupting democracy

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stock photo: Source (Alamy)

Confusion hits family as woman divorces husband, marries daughter’s boyfriend

Polytechnic management investigates female student who gloated on TikTok

Polytechnic management investigates female student who gloated on TikTok

The suspect was said to have locked her baby alone in the house to party with her friends

Police arrest lady for drugging her baby with tramadol to go clubbing

Teacher (Stock photo)

'Dirty teacher’ – Judge screams, sentences teacher to life imprisonment for defiling 8 pupils