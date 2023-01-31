Pandemonium in Anambra hotel as s*x worker d*es

The sex worker, who was identified simply as Chisom, was found lifeless in one of the hotel rooms by a cleaner.

The incident, which saw many of the sex worker’s colleagues take to their heels over the fear of being implicated, had created confusion in the area.

While some people believed that the sex worker was murdered in the hotel room, others suspected that she committed suicide.

According to a source, who saw the corpse before it was removed around 2.10 pm, the positioning of the body suggested that Chisom was strangled.

A colleague of the deceased, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said Chisom may have been strangled by an early caller, adding that the latter had a disagreement with a customer the previous week, who allegedly paid her but she refused to give him access.

She further said the customer threatened to deal with the deceased.

Reacting to the incident, a 70-year-old woman living around the hotel, identified as Mama Chizoba, dismissed claims that the deceased hanged herself, saying all the call girls in the hotel had questions to answer.

Mama Chizoba, however, wondered how the hotel management allowed other sex workers to take their personal belongings and flee the facility when the matter had not been fully investigated.

“It is painful that this kind of death will happen in a notorious hotel like this and the proprietors will allow the prostitutes living there to be vacating the hotel in broad daylight when the corpse of their colleague they claimed hanged herself has not been removed and investigated. Why are they running? How can somebody who hanged herself be standing with her legs touching the floor?” The septuagenarian queried.