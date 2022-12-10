Pandemonium in Anambra hospital as gunmen snatched 4 newborn babies

In what was suspected to be for ritual purposes, the assailants were also said to have made away with bloodstained wrappers and clothes of women, who had just put to bed in the hospital.

According to a source who spoke on a condition of anonymity, the gunmen did not kill anyone or burn any police station this time around, but came to take away babies.

“They didn’t shoot as usual, but they drove to the hospital early morning, took the newly born babies and bloodstained clothes and drove off.

“We were told that they threatened to kill anybody who opened his or her mouth in that hospital. Everybody is living in fear now in Anambra,” the source was quoted as saying.

Dismissing the report that babies were snatched by the gunmen during the invasion, the Chief Medical Director, National Medical Centre, Nkpologwu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Dr Stanley Izuehie said the attackers only snatched handsets and other valuables from patients.

While maintaining that no baby was taken away during the attack, Izuehie added that the robbers took to their heels when they sighted the security operatives deployed to the medical facility to apprehend them.

The information that gunmen stormed the hospital and took four babies is unfounded, untrue, and should be disregarded. A lot of people, including the state governor, the inspector general of police and the commissioner of police have shown interest in this matter and I hope it will be properly addressed.

“The truth is that two weeks ago, there was a robbery attack in the hospital, and the robbers made away with phones and other valuables from the patients. They did not go with any baby,” Izuehie stated.