Pandemonium in Anambra community as infant drowns in bucket of water

The infant was said to have made his way to where buckets of water were placed in their residence, and fell inside one of them.

At the time the incident happened, the baby was reportedly playing alongside his siblings, whom their parents entrusted for his safety.

The boy, according to sources in the area, had given up the ghost before being found in the bucket of water he drowned.

In a related development, a middle-aged man identified as Ezekiel, got electrocuted last Saturday.

Ezekiel almost met his untimely death as he was trying to steal a high-tension wire in the Utako area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a commercial driver, Hassan, who spoke on the incident, the victim sustained severe burns after being electrocuted.

“This early morning, a man known as Ezekiel, was electrocuted. He wanted to steal a wire from the high tension belonging to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and in the process of doing that he was electrocuted.

“We heard the sound of an electrical spark in the night and also heard the scream of the man.

“If not for the fact that saw, plier, and torchlight scattered on the ground, I would have thought that he wanted to commit suicide. But with those tools, he went there for a mission. The man was lucky he did not die, but he sustained multiple burn injuries,” he added.