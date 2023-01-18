Pandemonium in Alaba market as policeman shoot trader d*ad

It was gathered that the incident happened when the policeman alongside his colleagues invaded the market to enforce an arrest.

While trying to enforce the arrest, the policemen were reportedly charged by traders, who resisted them from carrying out their duties, a development that led to a clash between the detectives from the Okokomaiko division and the market people.

The officer was said to have fired a shot that hit a trader, who died from gunshot injuries to scare away the traders.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement cited by this writer, said an investigation had commenced into the incident.

“Policemen of Okokomaiko Division today went into Alaba Rago Market to effect the arrest of a suspect but came under heavy attack from a large number of traders.

“In a bid to tactically retreat from the armed mob attack, one of the officers fired his weapon, resulting in a fatal injury to one of the attackers,” the statement read.

This incident happened barely three weeks after a police officer identified as Drambi Vandi, fatally shot a pregnant lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.