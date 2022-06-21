RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pandemonium as motorists discover colleague’s corpse in Lagos park

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased, according to eyewitnesses, might have died from internal injuries he might have suffered from the gruesome attack on him by his colleague in the park.

Pandemonium broke out in the Berger area of Lagos State, after some motorists found the lifeless body of their colleague near their park.

It was gathered that the lifeless body was dumped close to the entrance of the park in the early hours of Monday, June 20, 2022.

The deceased, identified as Wasiu was, however, said to have had a disagreement with a colleague from another park on Sunday, June 19, a development that led them into fighting.

“Wasiu picked a fight with someone at the park and went to pick a bottle. But when he smashed it on the ground, the broken pieces hit the baby of a nearby alcohol seller; the little child started bleeding,” an eyewitness stated.

The claims that the baby who was immediately rushed to a hospital died triggered his father, who’s known as Ikman.

The eyewitness who spoke on the matter on a condition of anonymity added that Ikman who was infuriated by the report of his demised child, then mobilized his colleagues who pounced on Wasiu until he became unconscious.

“Ikman was a close friend to Wasiu. He also drives a commercial bus plying the Berger-Obalende route. Wasiu would not have died, but Ikman deliberately left him unconscious on the floor after the attack without any attempt to revive him,” another source corroborated the eyewitness’ account of the incident.

Normalcy was later restored in the park as policemen from the Ojodu division arrived at the scene.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

