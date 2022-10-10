RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pandemonium as monarch beats high chief for disrespecting him

Damilare Famuyiwa

The monarch expressed dissatisfaction at the way one of his high chiefs greeted him. Hence, the former engaged him in a fist fight.

Monarch beats high priest

Pandemonium broke out in the palace of Saheed Adamson, the traditional ruler of Ajido community in the Badagry area of Lagos State, as the monarch beat up his high chief, Michael Kunnuji.

Oba Adamson dealt a blow on Kunnuji, who doubled as his second-in-command, during an altercation at the palace.

Narrating the incident, the high chief said the monarch assaulted him when he paid a visit to the palace following the latter’s return from Jerusalem.

According to the assault victim, the king started to have issues with him after purchasing a transformer for the community, which he said Adamson didn’t support.

“On September 30, 2022, I went to meet the monarch alongside the bishop that came to do thanksgiving for my coronation anniversary. When I got there, I greeted him in our Egun dialect, saying, ‘I hail you, your highness.’ Then he started shouting in public, saying, ‘Do you see him, look at the way he is greeting me.’

“He told me I was stupid and I also replied that he was stupid. Before I knew it, he punched me in my face with a ring and blood started coming out. I did not retaliate; I just left his palace with my bloodied face,” he stated.

Speaking further, Kunnuji accused the Lagos Police Command of doing nothing to arrest the monarch, or probe the matter after lodging a complaint.

“I and my lawyer, who was present at the scene, went to the Badagry Police Station to report the assault on my person. After writing a statement, the police said they could not arrest him because he was a king,” he added.

Reacting to the assault allegation, the monarch challenged Kunnuji to drag him to court on the matter.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

