Pandemonium as monarch beats high chief for disrespecting him

Oba Adamson dealt a blow on Kunnuji, who doubled as his second-in-command, during an altercation at the palace.

Narrating the incident, the high chief said the monarch assaulted him when he paid a visit to the palace following the latter’s return from Jerusalem.

According to the assault victim, the king started to have issues with him after purchasing a transformer for the community, which he said Adamson didn’t support.

“On September 30, 2022, I went to meet the monarch alongside the bishop that came to do thanksgiving for my coronation anniversary. When I got there, I greeted him in our Egun dialect, saying, ‘I hail you, your highness.’ Then he started shouting in public, saying, ‘Do you see him, look at the way he is greeting me.’

“He told me I was stupid and I also replied that he was stupid. Before I knew it, he punched me in my face with a ring and blood started coming out. I did not retaliate; I just left his palace with my bloodied face,” he stated.

Speaking further, Kunnuji accused the Lagos Police Command of doing nothing to arrest the monarch, or probe the matter after lodging a complaint.

“I and my lawyer, who was present at the scene, went to the Badagry Police Station to report the assault on my person. After writing a statement, the police said they could not arrest him because he was a king,” he added.