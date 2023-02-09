Pandemonium as hoodlums invade Anambra village, k*ll 6, kidnap others

It was gathered that normal activities were going on when the hoodlums suspected to be from Anaku community Maduneke, aka Vulture stormed the Omor community with dangerous weapons, including guns, and shot at the villagers.

The hoodlums, who allegedly killed six villagers during the sporadic shootings in the community, whisked no fewer than six persons to an unknown destination in Anaku community.

Following the invasion, residents, especially women and children, have been fleeing the community over the fear of further attacks.

Speaking on the incident, a community leader, Peter Emeka said the invaders, who were led by Maduneke, arrived in several motorcycles, adding that the whereabouts of the abducted victims had been unknown.

“Maduneke has been terrorising communities in Ayamelum, especially Omor community. When he arrived on Monday, February 6, with his gang members, many people in our community identified him because he is notorious for unleashing mayhem on people.

“The names of the victims of the latest attack include, Chibuko Anekwe, Johnson Chigbata, Esther Nwankwo, Iloabuchi Okonkwo, Chinedu Ogwuejiifor, Chibueze Okoye, and others. Their corpses have been deposited in two separate mortuaries,” the community leader added.

Reacting to the incident, the traditional ruler of the Omor community, His Royal Majesty, Oranu Chidume said the attack came as a surprise to members of the community, explaining that he just had a peace meeting with leaders of Anaku over the lingering dispute.

Chidume said, “I can recall that we have held a couple of peace meetings, and my people are very keen on seeing that peace reigns between us and our neighbours. In the most recent meeting, the leader of Anaku community, Anthony Ifeanya, who is the current Commissioner for Petroleum Resources in Anambra; Chief Livinus Onyenwe, who is the Transition Committee Chairman of Ayamelum; and Uche Okafor, who is the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, and member representing Ayamelum Constituency, were involved.

“The purpose of the meeting was to ensure that there was a lasting peace between Omor and Anaku. The meeting was fruitful, and we agreed to work together and do all that we can to ensure that there is peace, and that is why the attack on Monday came as a surprise to me.”