Pandemonium as gunmen flee, leave colleague behind for torture

The assailants, in the early hours of the day, stormed Uga and started to shoot non-stop to scare off the residents, who had blocked the road with iron barricades.

In the process, they snatched motorcycles to escape as their vehicle was trapped.

With the gunmen fleeing the crime scene in their snatched motorcycles, the courageous residents rushed to their driver and apprehended him for questioning.

After stripping the gunman naked, the residents forced him to name their herbalist and gang-leader.

“We were many that came out but it was risky. When they saw the crowd, they became afraid even with their guns and ran away with their motorcycles they snatched from their owners.

“Immediately, other members of the gang fled with the snatched motorcycles as youths trooped out to confront them; the driver of the bus was trapped as the courageous youths used iron barricades to block the road.

“They rushed and apprehended the driver of the bus immediately. He helplessly alighted from the vehicle and attempted to escape into a nearby bush, but was caught.

“One of his legs was almost cut off with a machete, while other injuries were inflicted on him. Those boys have dealt with us in Anambra,“ an eyewitness narrated the incident.