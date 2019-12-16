Ofiri, who resides at No. 9, Ijesha St., Sango Ota in Ogun, is facing a four-count charge bordering on impersonation and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kenrich Nomay, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 16, at 8.15 p. m., on Temidire Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State.

Nomay said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by parading himself in an army uniform, adding that he stole two motorcycles from Messrs Gabriel Ameh and Yahaya Balarabe.

He said that the defendant stopped the complainants and unlawfully collected two Bajaj Motorcycles with registration numbers JBD753 VW and WDE101 from them.

“The defendant stopped the complainants for a search and, in the process, took their motorcycles,” the prosecutor said.

Nomay said that the offences violated Sections 21(1), 285 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 provides for three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs T. A. Ojo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ojo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 6 for mention